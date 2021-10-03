Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom Star tried to get fired

Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom Star tried to get fired
By Tom O'Brien
After being fired “Teen Mom OG,”Farrah Abraham continued to criticize the newcomers, most notably Cheyenne Floyd. “No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real, that is a joke,”Radar Online spoke with Farrah “Teen Mom Time” podcast in 2019, via Hollywood Life. Cheyenne was also her name. “super fan”The franchise’s name, “You can’t put super fans on TV shows and think it’s authentic.”

Farrah stated on the podcast that Farrah would be returning to the show if she was ever able. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

Farrah made Farrah laugh, but Cheyenne let it all roll off her back. Hollywood Life told her she was unsure why Farrah wanted to chase her. “It’s a little weird, I don’t speak on people I don’t know.”

