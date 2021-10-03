Donald Trump Jr. Speaks Out On Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Search for Brian Laundry

Dog the Bounty Hunter, a dog that hunts rabbits, has decided to contribute his expertise to the search to find Brian Laundrie. The FBI is also trying to find him after Gabby Petito’s passing. Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to show his support for Dog, whose real identity is Duane Chapman.

Trump Jr. tweeted a link from Fox News on September 29 regarding the manhunt. Submitted. “I have much more faith in Dog The Bounty Hunter finding this scumbag than the FBI.”On September 30, Trump Jr. published a poll TwitterAsk: “Who do you think will find Brian Laundrie first?”There are two options available: “Dog the Bounty Hunter”Or “The entire FBI.”The poll was completed by 97.227 people. With 93.5% voting to support Dog and 6.5% voting in favor of the FBI, 93.5% voted.

Chapman stated that he was interested in getting involved after he lost his 23-year-old daughter to a car crash. Petito, who was 22 at the time, was only about her age. “Because I lost a daughter at about the same age, I know what the parents feel like,”He said that Fox News. “And you want justification. You want the guy behind bars.”

Chapman uploaded a video announcement to Florida announcing his arrival. TwitterOn September 29, 2009, it was: “[E]arlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching.”