Ron DeSantis, Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis loses his temper after reporter’s question

Ron DeSantis has been on the New Hampshire campaign trail. The situation became tense when DeSantis lost his temper after a reporter asked him a question. DeSantis replied, “I’m here speaking with people” after a reporter asked him why was he not answering questions from the voters. Are you blind?” It happened as Donald Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll was writing a novel with his niece Mary. Ann Mercogliano of Inside Edition has the details.

