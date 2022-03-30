The Oscars Puppy Jamie Lee Curtis Was Adopted By A Hollywood Star

Jamie Lee Curtis was not one of the 2022 Academy Award Winners, but she had something more valuable than the golden trophies. She was the adorable puppy! Her tribute to the late Golden GirlsBetty White star, Curtis spoke of honoring her through Paw Works mission to find homes for abandoned dogs. The message was heard by everyone who was there! John Travolta, his son and Jamie Lee Curtis adopted the puppy Jamie Lee Curtis held during the Oscars ceremony.

The Pulp Fiction Star shared an adorable picture Instagram of him, his 11-year-old son Ben and their new two-legged friend Mac & Cheese from the Oscars ceremony that night. John Travolta expressed his gratitude to Paw Works and Jamie Lee Curtis, for giving this puppy a new home. You can see for yourself!

Betty White, TV legend Dec 31st, 2021, at the age of 99. . Her talent and personality, as well as her infectious talent, would make her a household name playing iconic roles such. Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls And Cleveland Hot. She was not only there for her fans but also dedicated her entire life to animal welfare. Betty White’s contributions to many charities can be recalled by her fans. For more than 50 years she worked for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. She also worked for Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium and Wildlife Learning Center. Actors and Others for Animals and The Aquarium of the Pacific. White would be proud of John Travolta, his son, and their generosity.

Jamie Lee Curtis also posted Her Instagram photo of herself and Mac & Cheese from the Oscars ceremony, and talked about how those who offer their home and their hearts to dogs are heroes. The Halloween star went on to thank the Academy Awards, as well as share that John Travolta, Mac & Cheese, her fashion designer Stella McCartney and Betty White all express their gratitude.

Betty White may no longer be with us but she was still A documentary can be shot by her. So called Betty White: A Celebration Before she died. It was a Fathom Events screening that aired on January 17th and reached over 900 theaters. The documentary highlighted her quiet moments at home and the time she spent with her friends. It also featured her passion for animals. For every animal that finds a home and builds a connection with its new owner, I’m sure Betty White will smile down in delight. This documentary will hopefully be available on streaming services so that everyone can see it.