Is it? Janet Jackson‘s health at risk after recently gaining weight? One tabloid claims Jackson is “digging her own grave with a knife and a fork.” Let’Let’s take a look at the “All for You” singer.

‘Giant’ Janet Jackson ‘Expands Her Base’?

This week, National Enquirer reports Janet Jackson’s health is at risk after “packing on a staggering 80 pounds.” Jackson was photographed recently in public for the first time in a year, and sources say she’s struggling to stay in shape. “Janet’s seriously overweight and her binge eating has friends and family worried she has an eating disorder,”An insider is trustworthy “She’s pounding down fattening foods like pasta and bread—and even worse—she’s stopped exercising and has no control over the size of the portions of her food!”

And sources worry what the singer’s weight gain could mean for her career. “She’s so heavy that walking is difficult and she’s in no shape to dance,”The tipster is honest. “She can’t dance like she used to and the weight gain has caused her to be breathless whenever she exerts herself. People fear if she can’t breathe well enough she won’t be able to sing and perform.”

Janet Jackson is okay?

This is a disgusting story. This is the first. “insider” is obviously no friend of Janet Jackson’s. It doesn’t take an expert to know that real friends don’t spread rumors about how you’ve “slacked off”On exercising. So, we seriously doubt this tipster has any insight into Jackson’s personal life or diet. Besides, it’s convenient timing that this insider is speaking up right after Jackson was spotted out and about for the first time in a year. Jackson is here! Essence Festival: The main event this year, it doesn’t look like she has any qualms about performing.

It’s painfully obvious that the outlet just wanted to insult Jackson over her appearance and decided to concoct a story about her binge eating carbs. Jackson was dressed in baggy clothes at her most recent outing. Given her choice of attire, we truly don’t know if she’s gained a significant amount of weight or not. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if Jackson has gone up a couple of sizes. After everything Janet Jackson has had to deal with in her career, it’s low to push this narrative. It’s her body, so it’s absolutely none of the tabloid’s business.

More Body-Shaming from The Magazine

Janet Jackson is far away from being the first star. National Enquirer This story is so offensive. Last year, the outlet claimed Gwen Stefani was worried about Blake Shelton’s “doughy” post-wedding body. Then the magazine reported Jack Nicholson’s friends feared he was becoming a “hefty hermit.”The publication also claimed that Kirsten Dunst had lost her identity after she gave birth. The publication was obviously correct. Inquire has something to say about any celebrity who dares change their appearance.

Similar Stories from Suggest