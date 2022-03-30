Chris Rock’s career appears to be in better shape than ever

It turned out that Chris Rock’s appearance in the 2022 Oscars ceremony was very opportune. Rock’s career was elevated even though Will Smith’s hand touched his face and Rock probably didn’t see it that manner. The comedian is about to launch his Ego Death World Tour, which will begin April 2. Tickets are being sold by a broker. TickPick announced that the tour has sold more tickets overnight since the March 27 Oscars ceremony than all other events combined in the past month, per Variety. Additionally, ticket prices on TickPick have soared from $46 a pop (as of March 18) to $341 per ticket (OuchChris Rock fans!).

One fan rejoiced the news. Tweeting they were happy tickets “soared” post-incident. A few fans were more skeptical and wondered if they were simply onlookers joining the Will Smith bandwagon. “Fans, or hecklers?”One wonderedThe other suspicious person was a witness. Write, “ok so this was all to promote his comedy tour now it all makes sense.”

Rock may create a monologue inspired By The Slap. Well, that’s TBD.