The Next Generation is Now

We all recall the trials and tribulations that Degrassi High brought, regardless of whether we were diehard fans or not. The Next Generation: Degrassi had quite the stronghold on young people in the early ’00s. Where are the cast members? Here’s what these Degrassi grads are up to and how to keep up with their goings-on (until their 15-year high school reunion, that is…)

Miriam McDonald

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images).

Miriam McDonald played Emma Nelson in the beloved cast. As many of her co stars, she made a cameo appearance on Later Degrassi: The Next Class 2016 McDonald’s is a professional instructor of yoga and a dancer. She worked as a real-estate agent.. McDonald hasn’t quit acting, either. She’s still appearing on TV and in movies. She was most recently seen in a short film. The Love PrankIn 2021. You can keep up to date with her busy life by following some of the following: Very Check out these adorable pictures of dogs Her Instagram.

Cassie Steele

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images).

Cassie Steele played Degrassi’s Manny Santos, and she hasn’t stopped acting since. She’s graced both the big and small screen many times since her tenure as Manny. Steele is also a successful voice actor. In the popular series, Steele was a part of multiple characters. Rick and Morty From 2014 to 2021. Steele’s talents don’t stop at acting; she’s also a singer-songwriter. Steele released her debut album, titled “How Much for Happy”2005. In 2009, she released her second album called “Destructo Doll.”Steele is said currently to be working on her 3rd album. Steele married her husband in 2018. Disney Channel actor, Trent Garrett. The couple had split by 2020. Steele began dating Favian Martinez, a sales executive, after falling for someone else outside of the show business.

Drake

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images).

While everyone will be able to identify Drake in 2022, Degrassi fans will still remember him as Jimmy Brooks. With his single, he made the leap to music in 2009. “Best I Ever Had.”He released six more albums, and was nominated for a total of 47 Grammies. Drake reunited the band in 2018. He called upon his Degrassi former classmates to star as he made the music video. “I’m Upset.”Drake is blessed with a son named Adonis, a boy he shares with Sophie Brussaux.. There’s probably a good chance you’re already following “Champagne Papi’s”If you don’t have an Instagram account, create one. Here.

Shane Kippel

Shane Kipple’s (aka Spinner Mason) Instagram bio states that he is an “actor, comedian, producer, screenwriter, public speaker, and renaissance man.” “Renaissance man”Spinner is Spinner’s closest friend, no matter what role Kippel may take on. In season 14, he was back in his original role. Next Class: Degrassi2016 Kipple is still an actor and producer, but his primary focus has moved to drumming in various bands. A sketch comedy group is also his. You can check out his comedy—and some very cute couple photos with his ballet-teacher-girlfriend, Esra Leia—on his Instagram.

Stacey Farber

(Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images).

Stacey Farber’s character, Ellie Nash, arrived at Degrassi High during season 2 and remained through season 7. Farber has had a lot of acting credits. The Canadian sitcom she starred in was called “Farber”.18 to LifeAs well as the Canadian medical drama, Hope SavingsShe starred in the series for three seasons. She has also appeared on many hit shows, including Netflix’s Virgin River, Grace and Frankie Chicago Justice UnReal, Schitt’s Creek. Most recently, she has a recurring role on The CW’s Superman & Lois. Keep up-to-date with Farber’s latest roles on Her Instagram.

Nina Dobrev

Three seasons of Mia Jones were portrayed by Nina Dobrev. Degrassi. However, this is probably not the role she’s best known for. Dobrev was fired in 2015, just before the ninth season began. DegrassiTo star in Vampire Diaries, the popular CW series. Dobrev gained major popularity for her role as Elena Gilbert, but that didn’t stop her from remembering her roots. She returned to Degrassi High for the show’s series finale in 2017. Dobrev has been focusing on movie roles since then, including Perks of Being a Wallflower. Dobrev also appeared on the CBS sitcom. Fam, It lasted only one season. Dobrev is now Publicly dating a famous snowboarderShaun White.

Lauren Collins

Lauren Collins was on seven seasons. DegrassiPaige Michaelchuk, the notorious mean girl, is her role. Collins is still an active actor. She’s had recurring roles on FX’s Erica, The Strain Kroll Show. She also played the role of Paige again.Next Class: Degrassi2016 Collins was married to Jonathan Malen, a fellow Canadian actor. In March 2020, Charlie was born to the couple. Love is a gift. Degrassi Collins has behind-the-scenes photos and memes. Follow him on Instagram.

Stefan Brogren

If anyone could be labeled a VIP of Degrassi High, it’s probably the school principal. Archie’s Stefan Brogren was Stefan Brogren. ‘Snake’ Simpson. Brogren is more than an actor; he’s also a producer. Brogren was not only an actor, but also a producer. The Next Generation: DegrassiHe was also a producer. Next Class: Degrassi. He’s gone on to act, direct, and produce other projects, and he married fellow actor and writer, Michelle Shaughnessy, in 2017.

Raymond Ablack

Raymond Ablack was Sav Bhandari, Degrassi. While his name may not be a household one the way some of his former co-stars are, chances are, you’ve seen him on the small screen many times lately. He may be familiar from Orphan black, NarcosYou can also call it: Shadowrunners. Most recently he’s appeared as Nate on Netflix’s MaidJoe and Joe Ginny & Georgia.Follow this hot hunk via his Instagram.