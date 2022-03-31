Jeff Bridges, Two Years after his Cancer Diagnosis, Gives an Update and Thanks Crew For Their Latest Project With Him

In October 2020 Jeff Bridges made it known to the entire world that he has been diagnosed with Cancer. . While his fans were shocked, the actor maintained his cheerful outlook and continued to entertain them after the announcement. And now two years later, with Bridges’ long-delayed FX series finally on the verge of debuting, Jeff Bridges maintains a positive outlook About the entire ordeal.

Jeff Bridges is currently in remission from lymphoma and is now actively seeking treatment. Big LebowskiHis diagnosis has made actor seem to be doing quite well. Between Bridges’ own need to step away, and the global pandemic, the new FX series The Old ManThe show, which was delayed over a decade, will finally debut in June. A virtual press conference was held for the show (via Wrap Bridges was full of praise for everyone at the studio that produced the series. He felt comfortable working with them in any way possible to feel safe. Bridges explained…

As far as I’m concerned, FX and all of the team were so considerate and gave me all of the time I needed to heal and all the support I needed. The protocols — we were still in COVID — made me feel very safe and eager to get down to business and play.

Each production was affected by the pandemic. As filming resumed on TV and in movies around the globe, everyone was concerned about safety. Of course, if you’re somebody dealing with cancer, safety is that much more of a concern. While COVID can affect anyone, it is especially dangerous for those who have underlying conditions. Unfortunately Jeff Bridges did catch COVID He was able to overcome it.

Although one might think Jeff Bridges would have been exhausted after undergoing over a decade of cancer treatment and COVID, the actor seems positive about the entire experience. It is no surprise that so many of his patients are still alive. Jeff Bridges’ former co-stars were there with support Probably. The same press conference was held (via). Deadline Bridges described the 18-months of being away from work as a “experience” “bizarre dream.” He’s clearly happy to be able to be back at work. Bridges said…

I had a bizarre dream for a year, and then I was able to come back. It was great to be back in the company of the gang.