Rashaad Ernesto will Direct ’68’ About U.S. Olympians That Gave Black Power Salute to Podium

Rashaad Ernesto green will direct the feature movie “68,”MGM, Participant & MACRO, inspired by the true story behind the Olympians giving the black power salute from the podium, announced Thursday.

Billy Ray, an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, wrote the script. It centers on Tommie Smith (sprinter) and John Carlos (activist at the 1968 Games in Mexico City where Smith and Carlos raised their fists for solidarity and human rights.

“Still incredibly powerful and relevant, I’m honored for the opportunity to bring Tommie and John’s riveting story to life; to portray the weight of the world these two giants had on their shoulders and the self-determination, courage and sacrifice it took for them to stand up for all of us,”Green stated this in a statement.

Stacy Sherman, participant and MACRO will also produce the film. Carlos’ nephews, Airrion and Shaun McCoy, and DeLois Smith, the wife of Tommie Smith, will co-produce the film. Participants will incorporate “68” into its ongoing impact work dedicated to civil rights and social justice.

Michael De Luca, MGM Film Group Chairman & Pam Abdy, MGM Film Group President added: “We are thrilled to have Rashaad Ernesto Green at the helm of this very special film. Olympian Tommie Smith has said that he and fellow Olympian John Carlos ‘had to be seen because we couldn’t be heard.’ The courage and selflessness of these two extraordinary men, who quite literally put their lives on the line to stand up for what was right and true, has stood as a testament to the essential need to speak truth to power. We are deeply grateful to Tommie and John, along with Rashaad, Stacy, Billy, Participant and MACRO, to entrust MGM to bring their story to the world.”

David Linde CEO of Participant stated: “Participant is proud to work with Rashaad, Stacy, Billy, MGM and MACRO to tell the story of Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos and their historic protest. At a time when the right to peacefully protest remains under attack, it couldn’t be a more perfect opportunity to tell the story of these courageous men.”

Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO added: “We are thrilled to work with Rashaad Ernesto Green and the teams at MGM and Participant to bring this incredible story to the screen. The moment when Tommie Smith and John Carlos took the podium and raised their fists created a ripple effect of change that resonates to this very day and now audiences worldwide will understand the true extent of their bravery.”

Bronx-born Rashaad Ertizo Green was awarded the Independent Spirit Someone to Watch Award 2020 for his second feature. “Premature,”It premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Filmed entirely on 16mm film in Harlem New York, the film can be streamed on Hulu. Green’s first feature was his breakthrough. “Gun Hill Road,”This was nominated by the Grand Jury at Sundance.

Ray wrote the screenplay of the Oscar-nominated film “Captain Phillips”Amongst others, “Richard Jewell,” “Overlord,” “The Hunger Games,” “State of Play,” “Breach,”And “Shattered Glass,” as well as Showtime’s “The Comey Rule,”You can also find other useful information.

Granderson Des Rochers and WME rep Green. Ray is represented by CAA.