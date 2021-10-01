The Netflix Show ‘Squid Game’: Interesting Things You Didn’t Know

Dong-hyuk started working on the script more than a decade ago.
Radio Times asked him if the story felt right at that time.Not familiar and not violent“He was worried that it would be too abstract to be made commercially and reach a wider audience.
He said that he had also struggled to find funding and cast until Netflix bought it a decade later.
“But after about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed,”Dong-hyuk The Korea Times.
“Squid Game”Originally, it was meant to be a film.
It’s not surprising, considering Dong Hyuk’s film history. Dong-hyuk wrote and directed hit movies such as “Silenced”And “The Fortress.”He was also a screenwriter, and director of musical comedy. “Miss Granny,”It is widely considered one of the most successful Korean films ever made.
The walls of the player’s room are covered in doodles, which foreshadow the games.
The drawings on the walls of dorms, initially covered with beds, serve as clues to players. Which games will be played?.
You can visit the first doll in the game.
The mysterious, over-sized doll featured in the premiere episode of the series is real. It can also be found in Jincheon County.
According to some reports, the doll was borrowed from the doll’s owner for filming. “Squid Game”And then they were returned. According to KoreabooShe currently guards the entrance to a horse-carriage Museum.
The first episode’s phone number is also real.
Participants can participate by calling the mysterious eight-digit number on business cards.
Unfortunately, the number is real. The owner of it claims he receives approximately 4,000 calls each day. The number was actually offered by a South Korean presidential candidate to buy it.
TikTok is now one of the challenges on the show.
Dalgona candy is a honeycomb toffee that faces a challenge. TikTokers inspiredto design their own version.
The candy consists of two simple ingredients — sugar and baking soda — but the true challenge is eating around the image imprinted in the treat It doesn’t have to be broken.
“The production crew and I would joke about our series starting a Dalgona craze, like how Netflix’s ‘Kingdom’ did with the gat ― a traditional Korean hat ― but I’m astounded that it actually happened,”The The Korea Times, director.
“Squid Game”This may help to make similar shows more popular on Netflix.
Forbes reportedThat “Squid Game”Similar shows are being promoted in English.
Both the Japanese thriller series and the Japanese drama have been aired since the release of the show. “Alice in Borderland”Korean drama “Sweet Home”Netflix has been showing a lot of these trends.
It is on track to be one the most successful shows on Netflix.
The show is rapidly becoming a huge success and is now the number one Korean drama. It ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s Top-10 Show Chart in the United States.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said “Squid Game”It has been a Excellent chanceBeing the most watched streaming show of all time.
There is no current plan for a second Season.
Dong-hyuk Before he considers creating another season, he would like to explore creating other movies.
“I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,'”He told the story Variety. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”