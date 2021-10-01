The Netflix Show ‘Squid Game’: Interesting Things You Didn’t Know

Dong-hyuk started working on the script more than a decade ago.





“Squid Game”It wasn’t always easy for us to raise funds.



Dong-hyuk began work on his script back in 2008 and finished it in 2009. To write the first episode of the series, Dong-hyuk took nearly six months. “Squid Game”You are the only one.

Radio Times asked him if the story felt right at that time.Not familiar and not violent“He was worried that it would be too abstract to be made commercially and reach a wider audience.

He said that he had also struggled to find funding and cast until Netflix bought it a decade later.

“But after about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed,”Dong-hyuk The Korea Times.