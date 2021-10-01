Princess Beatrice Names Her Daughter Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice of York has given her baby girl the name Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

The baby was born Saturday at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

The middle name of the baby is likely to be in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Saturday, September 18, Princess Beatrice of York was welcomed by Edoardo Maglio Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York.

The couple named their royal baby Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Instagram announced Friday’s announcement.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,”A spokesperson for the royal family posted a picture of two footprints on Instagram along with a message.

“The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna,'”The spokesperson said more.

According to the Italian Dictionary, Sienna is a name of Italian origin. Family EducationMapelli Mozzi’s Italian heritage likely influenced the choice of the middle name. Elizabeth, the middle name of the baby’s great grandmother, was probably chosen in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced that the baby was born at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London. It weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The palace also stated that the baby was being raised by his grandparents and great-grandparents. “have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Mapelli and Beatrice Mozzi were married on July 17, 2020 in a socially distant ceremony. Their parents, the Queen and the late Duke, were there.

Beatrice is the 10th line of succession to the British crown and is a granddaughter the Queen. Mapelli Mozzi is an English property specialist and comes from a long line Italian count families.

His father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi had previously told him the Mail OnlineBeatrice, a countess in Italian, would be entitled to a title of countess when she marries into the family. “Contessa”And “Nobile Donna”It is possible that their children could also inherit a title. Since 1946, Italy has not officially recognized any nobility.As a Today article points out,