The Masked Singer reveals Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature before Nick Cannon teases the ‘biggest upset in history’

THE Masked Singer revealed Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature in the shocking premiere’s double elimination.

Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong were completely stumped by the big unmasking and all four judges guessed the wrong star.

For their final picks before it was revealed to be her, Ken, 52, and Jenny, 48, both guessed comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Meanwhile, Nicole, 43, and Robin, 44, both insisted the person was Tracee Ellis Ross and “proved” their point by The Masked Singer contestant belting out her mom, Diana Ross’ hit, I’m Coming Out.

The panelists were stunned when the flowing green headpiece of the actress was taken off.

However, Jenny McCarthy claimed she “should’ve guessed” it was the talented star as she previously “had it written down.”

“I knew, I just know you,” Nick told the natural beauty on stage – which she giggled and asked how he really knew it was her.

“This has been exhilarating. I am still amazed at myself. I’ve done so many things in my career and I’ve never done anything like this before.

“And I had fun! I want to say to the panel, you are all amazing! Keep making dreams come true, I love you all,” She spoke to the panelists and host.

The elaborate Mother Nature costume included flowing tree vines as hair, and branches to support the body. It also featured a wooden mask that covered up the face.

Fox’s competition program returned last night for the season 6 premiere. The first celebrity to be sent home was Dwight Howard, 35.

NBA star Dwight Howard, 35, was voted off as The Octopus but not before host Nick informed he that he was the “tallest contestant the show has ever had.”

