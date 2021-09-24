‘Active shooter’ gun rampage sees 14 blasted and one dead in grocery store

A mass shooting in Collierville, Tennessee, has seen at least one person lose their life and 13 others injured.

Five others are in non-critical condition while four people fight for their lives in hospital.

Police have confirmed that the shooting took place in front of a Kroger grocery store around 1:30pm.

According to police, SWAT officers arrived at the scene and searched every aisle for the shooter.

Some people hid in freezers and locked offices when the gunfire broke out at, with one employee fleeing to the roof before being escorted to safety by police, ABC News reports.

Two medical helicopters were in the area to evacuate victims, according to witnesses.

An employee who was off on the day of the shooting told WMC News colleagues “recognised the shooter as a Kroger employee”, this is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Collierville Police Chief, Dale Lane, said: “They were doing what they had been trained to do run, hide, fight.”

Glenda McDonald, who works in Kroger’s floral department, said she was not injured, but shaken.

Another eyewitness, Brignetta Dickerson, was at a cash register and played dead when the gunman “started popping that gun,” hitting one man in the head.

She told WREG-TV: “It sounded a bit like a balloon popping. Tap, tap, tap, tap, tap — just like that.”

The suspected shooter’s car is still in the parking lot and resources are being brought in to safely inspect it.

Schools in the region were placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Parents of Collierville High School students received a message informing them that there had been an off-campus shooting.

Chief Lane added: “This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history.

“It’s horrific. We hate that it happened, but this is one of the most resilient communities in America and one of the best police departments.”

According to the latest police statement, four people are fighting for their lives and five have suffered non-critical injuries, with 13 total victims in area hospitals.

The supermarket has released a statement that reads: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Road.

“The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to the individuals and the families of the victims during this difficult time.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.

“We are referring all questions to the Collierville Police Department in order to preserve the integrity of this ongoing investigation.