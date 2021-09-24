Democrats Face Tough Choices as They Look to Shrink Safety Net Bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats are facing agonizing choices over what to keep and what to drop from their expansive $3.5 trillion social safety net package, as they labor to pacify the most conservative lawmakers in their ranks who have balked at its cost and scope.

Democrats have several options for reducing the package to its smallest size. This includes removing programs, curtailing them, or using gimmicks that reduce their cost. But they have little room for error given their slim majorities in Congress, where they need the support of every Democrat in the Senate and all but a few in the House to deliver it to President Biden’s desk.

Top Democrats inched toward narrowing the differences in their ranks over the bill on Thursday, claiming progress on what they called a “framework agreement” on how to finance the plan. They did not give details on the programs that would be included in the bill or how much it would cost. There were also crucial differences about which tax increases would occur and how big.

Among the issues at stake — even if the price tag remains at $3.5 trillion — are how long to maintain monthly payments to families with children, incentives for companies to transition to clean fuels, and the scale of tax increases for wealthy people and corporations.