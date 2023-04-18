The man who arranged for the two American bulldogs to maul great-gran (85) to death in his back yard has admitted being responsible.

MAN ACCUSED of being the one in charge two American Bulldogs who mauled a grandmother to death.

Lucille downer, 85 years old, died in Rowley Regis West Midlands after the American bulldogs attacked her in her garden.

3 Darren Pritchard admits to having owned killer dogs Credit: PA

3 Lucille Downer, who was attacked by dogs and suffered multiple injuries, died. BPM

Pritchard, today at Wolverhampton Crown Court, admitted to an infraction under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

The defendant also admitted to having cannabis in an area where Lucille was killed with the intent of supplying and manufacturing the drug.

Lucille suffered multiple injuries on April 2, 2020. The police had to rush her home.

Officers confirmed that the dogs escaped from an adjacent property by way of a hole on a fence.

Lucille the retired cook was found to be dead on Boundary Avenue. She could not have been saved.

Her death was attributed to a neck injury from a dog bit.

After the horrific event, both animals were destroyed humanely.

Pritchard was given conditional bail in advance of his sentencing scheduled on May 15th.

The judge told the defendant: “You had courage in pleading guilt to these charges and will receive appropriate credit for pleading innocent when it is due.”

You should not be surprised by the sentence.

Lucille’s family, in paying tribute after her passing, said that she was “a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother” who worked as a cook for Bromford house Care Home.

Lucille was a Jamaican born woman who emigrated from the UK when she was in her mid-20s.

Rowley Regs, her hometown in the UK since arriving here has been her forever home. She will be missed by her family.