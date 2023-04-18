Loose Women reveal major change to biggest ever shake up show – but a huge name is absent from the lineup

LOOSE Women announced that it will be undergoing the most significant changes in the 21-year history of the show.

ITV Daytime will embark on a UK Tour of 16 dates in later this year. Fans can see their favorite celebrities live.

One notable omission is worth mentioning.

Stacey Solomon will not be attending any of her scheduled appearances.

This year, the TV star welcomed her daughter Belle and enjoyed a holiday with family in Dubai.

Loose Women Live, a concert featuring the hit show, will be performed in venues throughout England, Wales and Scotland. These include London Palladium’s Royal Concert Hall; Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall; and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Loose Women Editor Sally Shelford said: “We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live! Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This is going to be a fantastic tour. Loose Women has been broadcast into millions of homes daily for more than 20 years and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the show to the viewers live and in-person, across 16 different venues, for the first time.”

This exciting announcement comes shortly after the departure of a 15-year show veteran.

Kaye Adams informed viewers earlier this month that Tom Sage the deputy editor was leaving to begin a new career in Australia.

Kaye said to her 60-year-old friend: “I do hope that you have had fun, but for us it is a little sad.

Tom, the deputy editor and friend of our show is leaving for an exciting new adventure in Australia.

We’re hoping that he is going to come back and we’ll miss him very much. “He is an amazing colleague, and even better a friend.”

Nadia Sawalha (58) added: “We really will miss him.”

