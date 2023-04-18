Harry Potter spinoff will include a feature that fans have been waiting for.

HARRY Potter’s fans felt disappointed that Hogwarts: Legacy did not include their favourite parts of the wizarding universe.

While flying on broomsticks is one of the more popular forms of travel in the game, Harry Potter’s famous broom-based sport is nowhere to be found.

1 Included is the brand-new Quidditch logo. WB Games

Quidditch is getting its own game, instead of appearing in the Wizard Simulator.

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is a game published by Portkey Games. It was announced by WB Games and the parent company, as well as the date of the upcoming Beta test.

The tweet reads: “Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now!”

The game has been announced for “PC and other consoles” but no specifics are being given at this time.

Portkey Games, best known for Harry Potter titles and mobile games for that franchise in the past, is a company with a long history.

Hogwarts Legacy is a popular film with both critics and fans. It has been a commercial success as well.

The same can’t be said for the other Portkey mobile games.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, and Harry: Potter Magic Awakened are both decent, but basic, puzzle games with a wizarding theme.

While these were not disliked by fans they weren’t memorable enough to stick out in fans’ minds.

On the other hand, Harry Potter: Wizard’s Unite was a collaboration with Pokémon Go developer Niantic.

This partnership may sound like the perfect one, but poor communication led to an uninspired game which was shut down less than two year after its launch.

Portkey Games has also developed one of mobile gaming’s most predatory games.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, a high-budget mobile game that featured many of the actors who appeared in the film.

But it also contained microtransactions which blocked the progress of its users and preyed on them.

Hogwarts Mystery reportedly made $100million (£80million) in its first year, showing that predatory practices pay.

I hope the next Quidditch Champions won’t follow these steps.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.