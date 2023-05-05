The lyrics to Don’t Say Love Me by RM Colde make fans cry

BTS RM and Colde’s featured song Don’t Ever Say Love Me lyrics are making fans sentimental.

The leader of the Grammy-nominated K-pop group has appeared in multiple features in BTS’ Chapter 2 including Balming Tiger’s Sexy Nukim and So Yoon’s Smoke Sprite.

BTS RM’s and Colde’s Don’t Ever Say Love Me lyrics explored

BTS RM and Colde’s Don’t Ever Say Love Me lyrics are painting a picture of a love lost but not forgotten. In the first verse, Colde sings, “Don’t ever say I love you again, Don’t ever say us again, If we leave this place now, you and me, It will be the end of love.”

In RM and Colde’s world, Love comes in many forms as the lyrics reveal: “love is violence/ You did know that somebody someday is gonna break all of the silence/ We losin the balance/ Lost all the pilots Lost in a dream, lost in a city you begging for all the pity…”

RM drives home the lingering emotion rapping, “All the chemistry that became a lie/ To the low side (low side)/ Wanna fxxkin’ die when you next to me/ To the low side (low side)/ I can’t remember how it used to be/ Honesty is the policy/ Don’t you say you lovin’ me.”

Fans gush over ‘genius’ RM’s another masterpiece feature

BTS RM fans are going emotional over the rapper’s new featured track. Speaking of the lyricism of the new song, a fan Tweet this: “It’s so haunting, I’m single why does it ache.”

A second fan posted: “There’s no ft. RM that isn’t amazing like he’s an actual musical genius.”

“He knows how to spill out all these extreme emotions in his songs. The way his words can make you feel strong emotions in an instant….what a lyrical genius,” a third fan tweeted.

RM will be on the cover of Vogue

After a number of BTS stars’ features in Vogue Korea, it is the turn of the leader of Bangtan. Editor in Chief of Vogue Korea shared a sneak peek of RM’s upcoming feature with the caption, “RM is coming” hinting that a future cover announcement is coming soon.

