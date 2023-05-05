Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Credits: ‘Legendary Star Lord will Return’

HITC explains the ‘Legendary Star-Lord will return’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 credits text.

Back in 2008 when the MCU was launched with Jon Favreau’s pivotal action blockbuster, Iron Man, many Marvel fans began to discuss who they’d love to see make their live-action debut. Not many of them would have shot a Guardians Of The Galaxy movie to the top of their wishlists, but it shot to the top of many ‘best movies of 2014’ lists when it was released all the same.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 may have not had much buzz, but could it possibly have more?

Audiences are thrilled to stroll back into another adventure with Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

However, the ‘Legendary Star-Lord will return’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 credits text may leave some seeking clarity.

Warning: GUARDIANS Of The Galaxy Volume 3 Spoilers

‘Legendary Star-Lord will return’ credits text explained

During the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 credits, a screen of text appears that says “THE LEGENDARY STAR-LORD WILL RETURN’.

Those who are seasoned in all things MCU will be familiar with variations of such text; if it’s a Spider-Man movie, it will usually say ‘Spider-Man Will Return’, etc. You may be surprised that Star-Lord was singled out in the text instead of saying that all members of the Guardians will return.

Star-Lord is seen returning to Earth to search for his grandfather at the film’s end. Isolated from the Guardians, the text suggests that his next appearance in the MCU won’t be with the Guardians. In fact, in the scene during the credits, it appears that Mantis is no longer part of the team, while Drax, Nebula and Drax are now on their own.

Marvel’s Keven Feige has denied that this is the final Guardians film. You can learn more about this by clicking here. to Gizmodo that “This one really was about seeing it through because it always was designed as a trilogy capper.”

This scene in the credits hints at the potential of a Guardians sequel with a completely different cast. However, we anticipate that Star-Lord has the chance to show up in already announced installments such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, hence the ‘Star-Lord Will Return’ shout-out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 audience reactions

A number of viewers have reacted to the ‘Star-Lord Will Return’ detail at the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3.

Some are conflicted whereas others are certainly welcome to embrace the iconic character’s return, in whatever form it may take:

‘I don’t want to be cynical’

Star-Lord’s now-confirmed return is shrouded in mystery, especially considering what Chris has said during an You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. GamesRadar is a leading online games review site.

“It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James… We really found the voice of Peter Quill… So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?”

He added: “I don’t want to be cynical in the approach and if that’s the case, I just wouldn’t do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 now available in cinemas