Classical covers in Bridgerton’s spin-off

Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton Story has a soundtrack that is jam-packed with popular pop songs, which are now classical compositions.

Bridgerton is not only a captivating and sultry storyline, but it has also won over fans by its classical versions of pop songs of today.

The newly released spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is no different as its soundtrack is packed with music, including covers of Beyoncé, SZA and Alicia Keys.

Netflix released Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton Story Thursday, May 4th 2023.

Bridgerton’s prequel tells a story about Queen Charlotte. It focuses on her as she grows to fame and power.

Although she is known for being a master matchmaker in the Ton’s upper classes, Queen Charlotte has also struggled with her marriage to George.

As well as having to leave her home for an arranged marriage, Charlotte has to contend with her husband’s ill health as well as the shifting expectations of society around her.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Soundtrack

The Queen Charlotte soundtrack includes the following songs:

Listen on Spotify

An album featuring all of the covers from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been released on the likes of Apple Music and Spotify to coincide with the show’s arrival.

The album, and the pieces of music it contains, have been added into an official Netflix playlist which includes all the Queen Charlotte covers as well as Seasons 1 and 2 Bridgerton.

Kris Bowers is also responsible for the original music score of Queen Charlotte, which was also featured in the Oscar winning King Richard and Green Book.

The Queen Charlotte Story: Bridgerton is Available to stream Netflix will release the film on May 4th, 2023.

Continue reading TV Stories