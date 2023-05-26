Pennsylvania Carjacker Steals Car With 14-Month Old in Back Seat

Pennsylvania thieves stole a vehicle with a child still on the rear seat, while the mother and neighbours chased the vehicle.

Regina Padilla had her hands full dropping off her four children at their great-grandmother’s house in Philadelphia when moments later a carjacker jumped into the car and drove off.

The video shows the car thief driving away after entering it. The mother’s voice can be heard screaming “My baby’s in that car,” as she runs after it.

“All I kept thinking is ‘you just gotta keep running. You just gotta keep running. You can’t stop. He’s gotta stop first,’” Padilla tells .

The video shows neighbors running out of their homes to chase after the car.

“The neighbors around here are a very tight-knit family,” the mother says. “They’re absolutely heroes.”

Padilla said that Padilla saw the carjacker pull over and flee on foot at the end.

Baby was not injured.