The Last Of Us HBO Series Creator Answers: Will Bill And Frank Make A Return?

Title: The Last of Us HBO Series: What to Expect in Season 2 and Which Characters Will Return

Craig Mazin confirms returning characters in Season 2 of The Last of Us HBO series

Season 2 Production and New Cast Members

As HBO gears up to start production on Season 2 of The Last of Us, Kaitlyn Dever and Young Mazino have signed on to play Abby and Jesse. Filming is set to commence in February, and despite Pedro Pascal’s shoulder injury, the actor will still reprise his role as Joel Miller.

No Return for Bill and Frank

Despite the recognition it’s received at award shows, the memorable “Long, Long Time” episode won’t see the return of Bill and Frank. Their peaceful deaths in their well-protected, post-apocalyptic home imply that these characters will not be making a comeback.

Expect Heartbreaking Moments in Season 2

Viewers familiar with the plot of The Last of Us Part II should anticipate emotional rollercoasters in Season 2. Adjust your anticipation levels accordingly for what is sure to be a heart-wrenching ride.

