Lorne Michaels Unveils Possible Saturday Night Live Heir – Who Will Take the Throne?

Is Tina Fey the Next Lorne Michaels? The Legendary ‘SNL’ Producer Reveals His Retirement Plans

The Possible Successors of Lorne Michaels: Could Tina Fey Take Over ‘SNL’?

Live From New York it’s…still to be determined. While reflecting on his possible retirement from Saturday Night Live, creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels recently revealed there’s one former cast member in particular he’s been eyeing to take over the difficult job of being, well, him when he officially steps down.

“It could easily be Tina Fey,” the 79-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the Jan. 15 Emmys after he was asked if the Mean Girls writer was a contender. “Tina is brilliant and great at everything. She’s a very important person in my life.”

The Race for Lorne Michaels’ Successor

But the 79-year-old stressed that there are several people in the running for his job—some of whom include people who are currently working on the show.

The Legacy of Lorne Michaels and the Future of ‘SNL’

And for those who can’t imagine the legendary sketch comedy show without Lorne—who aside from a five-year break in the early ‘80s has been spearheading SNL since its 1975 debut—he doesn’t plan to hang up his hat quite yet.