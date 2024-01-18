Rare Concorde Engine Listed on eBay for Jaw-Dropping Six-Figure Price – Don’t Miss Your Chance to Own a Piece of Aviation History!

Own a Piece of Aviation History: Concorde Engine Up for Sale on eBay for £680,000

A seller based in Farnborough, Hants, has listed a Concorde engine for sale on eBay, priced at a staggering £680,000. The Rolls-Royce Olympus Turbojet engine includes a supersonic afterburner that propelled the Concorde to a speed of 1,354mph during its operational lifetime.

The Luxury of Speed: Concorde Engine Powered by Rolls-Royce Olympus Turbojet

The Concorde engine being offered for sale on eBay hails from a time when the iconic jet was a symbol of luxury and speed. The Rolls-Royce Olympus Turbojet engine, with its supersonic afterburner, was the powerhouse behind the Concorde’s remarkable speed, allowing it to soar through the skies at speeds of up to 1,354mph.

A Unique Opportunity: Own a Piece of Aviation History with a Concorde Engine

The listing on eBay offers a rare opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and collectors to acquire a piece of aviation history. The engine, at six meters in length and weighing three tons, also comes with a mobile stand for display purposes.

End of an Era: The Legacy of the Concorde

The Concorde, operated by British Airways, was the epitome of luxury air travel, ferrying passengers from London to New York in under three hours. However, the iconic jet was retired in 2003, marking the end of an era in supersonic commercial travel.

The Downfall and Dispersal of the Concorde Fleet

The Concorde fleet’s retirement was prompted by the tragic crash of Air France Flight 4590 in July 2000, resulting in the loss of all 109 occupants and four individuals on the ground. Additionally, noise complaints from residents near airports further contributed to the decline of the jet’s operational viability.

Preserving History: From Flight to Furniture, The Concorde’s Legacy Lives On

While most Concorde aircraft are on display across Europe and North America, the engine being offered for sale on eBay presents an opportunity to preserve the aircraft’s legacy in a unique way. The seller emphasizes that the engine is not intended for flight but would instead be ideal for repurposing into collectible furniture pieces or art installations.

A Certificate of Authenticity: The Value of History

The Concorde engine for sale comes with the added unique feature of being accompanied by a signed certificate of authenticity from British Airways. The seller specifies that the engine is to be utilized solely for static display purposes. Notably, this engine was originally fitted on wing No.3 of Concorde reg: G-BFKW, later re-registered as G-BOAG and is currently housed at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, USA.

In conclusion, the listing of the Concorde engine on eBay provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for individuals passionate about aviation history to acquire a piece of the iconic jet’s legacy. With its extraordinary speed and a rich history, owning a part of the Concorde is a unique and remarkable endeavor that will be cherished by enthusiasts and collectors alike.