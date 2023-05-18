FBI International Episode 22 Watch Online: How To Watch The New Episode Online? 

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled season finale of “FBI: International” on May 23, 2023, at 9:00 PM, as CBS brings viewers an action-packed episode titled “Fencing the Mona Lisa.” In this high-stakes mission set in Budapest, our elite team of agents races against time to secure a stolen Russian missile that has made its way into the black market. With a mysterious American arms broker threatening to unleash the weapon into dangerous hands, the team must act swiftly to prevent a potential catastrophe. Here’s a preview of what to expect in the thrilling episode and where to watch it online.

FBI International Episode 22 Preview – “Fencing the Mona Lisa”:

In “Fencing the Mona Lisa,” the agents find themselves in Budapest, embarking on a dangerous game of cat and mouse as they attempt to outwit an enigmatic American arms broker. With the stakes higher than ever, the team must utilize their expertise and resources to stop the weapon from falling into the wrong hands. The action-packed episode promises intense sequences, suspenseful moments, and a race against time to protect innocent lives.

Main Cast of “FBI: International”:

The talented cast of “FBI: International” brings the characters to life, ensuring an engaging and thrilling viewing experience for fans. The main cast members for the episode “Fencing the Mona Lisa” include:

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson

Where to Watch FBI International Episode 22 Online?

To catch the heart-pounding season finale of “FBI: International,” viewers can tune in to CBS on May 23, 2023, at 9:00 PM. The episode will be broadcasted on CBS’s television network, allowing fans to experience the thrilling conclusion of the second season in real time. Additionally, viewers can visit CBS’s official website or use the CBS app to watch the episode online. The app provides convenient access to stream the episode on various devices, ensuring that fans don’t miss out on the gripping finale.

Conclusion:

The season finale of “FBI: International” promises to deliver an action-packed and suspenseful episode titled “Fencing the Mona Lisa.” As the team races against time to secure a stolen Russian missile and prevent a potential catastrophe, viewers can expect intense sequences and thrilling moments throughout the episode. With the talented cast bringing their characters to life, the heart-pounding finale will leave fans on the edge of their seats. Be sure to catch the episode on May 23, 2023, at 9:00 PM on CBS or watch it online through the CBS website or app. Don’t miss out on the captivating conclusion of “FBI: International” Season 2.