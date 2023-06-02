The ‘hidden’ number on a Wi-Fi Router reveals if the router needs to be replaced – see full list

If your Wi-Fi speed isn’t what you’d like, it might be worth looking at the number printed on the router’s box.

The router’s lesser-known symbol can tell you if it is old and in need of replacement.

You’re looking out for the router’s model number.

You can find this information on most routers.

The device will need to be upgraded if it shows 802.11a/b/g.

You’re almost certain to experience slow Wi-Fi.

You should replace the router when you notice 802.11a/b/g/n and 802.11n.

The router may only offer a single bandwidth, making it slower and more prone to congestion.

If you see 802.11ac, which is also called Wi-Fi 5, it doesn’t mean anything bad. Instead, this means your router can still be found.

It’s also likely to be a brand-new router and offer a great service.

Finally, Wi-Fi 6E means you are using the latest router.

You can find out where you device falls in the rankings by doing a simple online search.

A slower router does not necessarily mean that you will experience slow speed.

Positioning the device at home has a significant impact.

Avoid metals, Bluetooth devices and concrete.

Do not place it on the floor too low.