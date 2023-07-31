Love Island 2023 final LIVE —Mitch and Ella B axed from show as Scott reveals future with Catherine on Aftersun

When is the Love Island 2023 final?

The highly-anticipated Love Island final is just around the corner.

We can reveal that the grand finale of this summer’s series of the ITV2 dating show is going to go off with a super-sized bang.

The final will air on Monday, July 31 from 9pm until 10.35pm – keeping viewers entertained for a whopping 95 minutes.

Usually, after the winning couple is crowned, host Maya Jama will ask if they were in the show for love or money.

Each islander is then presented with an envelope, one of which contains £0 while the other holds the full £50,000.

Whoever opens the envelope containing the cash has two options – split it or keep it.