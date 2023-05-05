The family pays tribute to the Disney-loving teenager who was found dead by her younger brother.

A HEARTBROKEN Family has given a loving homage to a “kind” and funny teenager who was found dead on her bed by her young brother.

Max Davenport (9 years old) found Bethany Davenport unresponsive in their Shrewsbury home last week.

2 Bethany Davenport was found tragically dead in bed.

2 The family has spoken out about their grief after her death Credit: gofundme.com

Leanne, her mum, and the paramedics tried desperately to save her, but sadly nothing was done.

Bethany’s death left her family “absolutely distraught” and looking for answers.

Leanne is a heartbroken mother, who says she can’t understand the death of Bet – her “kind” and “funny” daughter.

She was able to tell the truth. Shropshire StarThe Tuesday evening, she seemed to be her usual self.

She was on her PlayStation playing with her Uncle. She colored in her Disney coloring book.

Her dad had left to go to work at four in the morning and she was still up. She told him: ‘See ya later, dad.’

“I asked her brother in the morning to wake her up and he shouted it loudly.

The 16-year-old girl went inside and yelled to her mother: “Mum, the woman is not breathing.”

When I saw her again, I realized she was gone.

Leanne continued: “The paramedics treated her for about 45 minutes.” When they stopped, they asked if I wanted to hold her hand. She looked asleep.”

Bet is survived by her mother Leanne, father Paul, and siblings Max (9), Isabelle (11) Charlea Ann (16), Millie (21), Georgia (25), Kelsey (25), as well boyfriend Matthew Marpole.

Leanne stated: “She spent nearly two years with him. He is devastated. He’s devastated.

His family loved her. He’s a wonderful man. It would have been impossible to find a more suitable person for her.

She was very kind. When she saw an old person in need, she was there to assist them. One time, I saw a man with a wheel chair who had dropped all his groceries and change. She ran to him and picked up all of his items.

When we were in a taxi, she would always tell the driver “have a great day”. She said this to everyone. “She always wanted people to feel better.”

After the initial post-mortem, a pathologist will investigate further to determine the cause of death.

Leanne continued: “She had a little pain in her leg, but was otherwise healthy. She did her usual things.”

It’s impossible to understand. I keep thinking that she’s with her boyfriend.

The “best and the brightest” funeral has been planned for Bet. To donate visit here.