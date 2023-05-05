Get 60GB of data for just £10 in this superb Smarty SIM-only deal

Smarty’s deal is a good example of how we love to get more value for our money.

You now double your data with the 60GB plan for £10 per month.

1 Smarty is an excellent value that piggybacks on Three’s network.

SIM Only Smarty 30GB 6OGB data, £10 per month – buy here

This deal is a great way to save money in the face of rising costs.

You can now pick up 60GB of data for just £10 per month, that’s double the data of the 30GB plan at no extra cost.

You’ll have to act fast if you want to benefit from this offer. It is only available until 8th May as a special surprise.

Smarty is a network that piggybacks on Three and offers the best SIM-only prices.

All the current plans are listed below:

4GB of data for £5 per month (save £1) – buy here

8GB of data for £7 per month – buy here

12GB of data for £8 per month – buy here

200GB of data for £17 per month – buy here

Unlimited data for £20 per month – buy here

If you want to shop for more deals check out the best Three SIM-only deals on the market right now, from unlimited plans to cashback deals.

And if you want a cheap handset too, we’ve also rounded up the best cheap iPhone SE deals available at the moment.

In fact, just this week we reported on the shoppers rushing to buy the Samsung Galaxy A13 for less than £130 in a surprise Amazon price cut.

In another Three deal, Apple fans can get their hands on an ‘as new’ refurbished iPhone 13 with 100GB data for £35 per month from Mobile Phones Direct.

We’re always looking for great-value phone deals from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google too – so head to our tech deals hub for all the latest offers.

SIM Only Smarty 30GB 6OGB data, £10 per month – buy here

Sun Vouchers is the best place to find more great deals at all your favorite tech retailers. Sun Vouchers offers hundreds of discounts for leading chains such as Currys Argos AliExpress and others.