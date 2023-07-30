The Equalizer Migrant Murder Mystery to air on CBS

You can also read about the advantages of usingEqualizerThe WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continues to affect the production of. Repeats are still being aired on CBS throughout the summer and the big episode will air this weekend. Tomorrow, at 9 pm ET on July 30, the show will air. CBS is re-running “No Good Deed,” Season 3, Episode 14 of Season 3. Robyn McCall, the CBS team and the Venezuelan Migrant are involved in a murder case involving a representative congresswoman who was living with him and his family. The team is actively trying to determine whether or not the man was involved. While Aunt Vi is trying to help a student that may be in distress.

The first episode aired on April, when migrants were put onto buses bound for New York City. No one was aware of it. Marisol Perez (a married couple) and Jaime Perez (a single man), who were fleeing an unstable situation in their home country, agreed to live at Congresswoman Elena Acevedo’s house. Jaime was terrified to find Congresswoman Acevedo, who had fallen on the floor, after hearing gunshots. Jaime’s blood was all over him, but he never saw who shot her. He was then blamed, even though Marisol insists her husband wasn’t the one to do it.

Later, it was revealed that the congresswoman’s agendas were not liked by everyone. Her allies stopped supporting her bill on migrant workers at some point. McCall was lucky to find out that there had been a nightly protestor who referred to her as a snake. The chief of staff said that he had seen the sign, and he did, in fact, have an alibi. McCall was able to find enough evidence that put Congressman Grey, his assistant and the entire thing behind bars.

It was an intense episode, and while knowing the ending will make it easier to watch it doesn’t mean it won’t be exciting. Although it will be impossible to miss,EqualizerThe fall schedule will allow fans to watch the show this summer. Paramount+They are not completely without this series. Be sure to catch “No Good Deed”, tomorrow night, at 9:00 pm. CBS!