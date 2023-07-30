Audrey Roloff’s ‘dangerous parenting’ decision will make her children ill, say Little People fans

Audrey Roloff, star of Little People Big World on Instagram, shared her latest culinary creations with her children. However fans have criticized the mother-of-three for a particular parenting choice.

Audrey’s supporters are disappointed that Audrey let her kids lick off the raw batter of the strawberry ice-cream mix.

5 Audrey’s kids were being criticized by LPBW for eating raw milk Audrey Roloff

5 Audrey and Jeremy were criticized for their bad parenting choices Credit: INSTAGRAM/audreyroloff

Little People’s star, Alicia Silverstone, posted on Instagram a video showing how she makes her own ice-cream.

Her recipe included eggs, raw milk and cream.

They posted their doubts on a forum online.

A critic said: “This recipe is for food poisoning!”

A concerned reader said: “She’s going to poison their kids.”

The third person said: “Did the woman add raw eggs to her ice cream?” What does it taste like?

A fourth shared: “Drinking raw milk makes me nervous.”

RISKY!

Jeremy, Audrey’s husband was criticized earlier this week for taking his child out on a Tractor.

Jeremy posted a video in which he dumped a lot of gravel and dirt, steered the machine to the backwards, opened the door while driving the excavator, then pointed his camera towards Radley, who was alone inside an excavator’s cab.

As one critic stated: “This appears dangerous,” fans discussed the video on social media.

One person replied: “Would I leave my toddler unattended in an automobile with the door open while I moved another vehicle?” The same thing.”

The same critic continued: “Honestly, this s**t is terrifying. It is exactly how accidents with heavy machinery happen.

Third fan: “I live in a small town where accidents can happen at any time. This is especially devastating for children.”

Yet a fourth person said: “Children shouldn’t be unattended by large equipment like this point blank, period.”

DANGEROUS DRIVER

Back in May, Jeremy was criticized for another bad parenting choice.

Audrey posted on aVideoof their children: Bode, six; Ember, three; and Radley having fun with their father in a car.

“These are the days,” Audrey began her long post, “Next time you feel overwhelmed or overstimulated by parenting… OR… full of joy and gratitude for the season you are in, try saying these words out loud to each other. It’s a way of ‘locking it in’ (IYKYK) and it’s powerfully unifying.

“Yes, these days are often long, exhausting, repetitive, demanding, and chaotic… but also full of wonder, awe, joy, laughter, learning, gratitude, and the beauty of simplicity. “We truly cherish these little days with our children.”

She continued: “Having kids ages 3+ has been so fun for Jeremy and I because we both have always had a passion for preserving childhood. The childlike innocence that I saw in Jeremy and me was what initially brought us together.

“Since becoming parents, we have longed for the days of giving our kids a magical childhood full of play, time in nature, building and creating, working together, being together, and learning by doing. The desire to own property was very important for us, and we feel so fortunate to have it now.

Fans noticed that despite her message of positivity, there were some dangers in the video.

FANS GO AWAY

All four family members were not wearing seatbelts or helmets — and fans were vocal about it in the comment section.

Somebody asked, “Jeremy! Why are you taking the kids out on a four-wheeler with you? This is dangerous!

One critic said: “Without helmets or shoes.”

First user: “It would not take much for Ember to be flipped off her back, or for a four-wheeler to hit a hole on their side.”

Third: “Very irresponsible and dangerous of both you as parents.”

5 Audrey shares her homemade superfood ice-cream recipe Audrey Roloff

5 Even though the recipe called for cream, raw eggs and milk Audrey Roloff