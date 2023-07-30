Gilgo Beach murder suspect may have tried to pin someone else

What is the accusation? serial killer Rex A. Heuermann contacted a filmmaker in 2007 to try and pin the murder spree onto someone else.

Josh Zeman, a producer from Los Angeles was working on a film about Gilgo Beach The murders. He said his office had received a message seven years prior from someone claiming to have known the killer. Heuermann now believes the caller was Heuermann, who tried to frame a man innocently for suicide.

“I had heard that the gentleman who owned Atlantis Marina in Riverhead, he was a suspect and that’s when he killed himself,” the caller who phoned Zeman’s office said.

Anthony Nelson, an expert in forensic audio analysis, has analyzed these recordings.

“In my opinion it sounds exactly like him, can’t be 100 percent certain,” Nelson says.

Heuermann denied that he was the Gilgo Beach serial murderer and has entered a not guilty plea.

Heuermann, a sex worker who was found dead wrapped in burlap on a beach in July 2013, has been arrested. Long Island In 2010,

Investigators have returned the home of the Gilgo Beach accused serial killer’s family after they finished their search for evidence. The suspect’s wife is reassuring the neighbors of their safety.

Asa Ellerup is the person who Filing for divorce Heuermann wants neighbors to be aware that her family is safe.

They are now cleaning their house after a police raid.

“I got a lot of work to do,” Ellerup tells .