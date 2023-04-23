The Diplomat is based on true events. Creator discusses inspiration

The Diplomat is the newest political thriller from Netflix and as the series features plenty of real-world elements, many have been left wondering if it’s based on a true story.

Netflix’s very first original series was the political drama series House Of Cards, and now, their latest series looks to replicate the success of that earlier series with a star-studded cast and an experienced writer and producer leading the way.

The Diplomat already has a devoted following for its realistic settings, grounded plots, and surprising twists. However is it fiction or based upon a real story?

Netflix launched The Diplomat Thursday, April 20th 2023.

The political thriller, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, follows Kate Wyler, who was recently appointed the US ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Kate’s high-profile position comes with an unprecedented level of responsibility, as she is forced to quickly diffuse crises around the world that can escalate into wars.

If forging new alliances in London and around the world wasn’t hard enough, Kate must also try and maintain her increasingly strained marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler, a star of the political world.

Kate has to tread carefully if she is going to save her marriage and continue her career in politics.

The Diplomat is based on true events?

The Diplomat was not inspired by a true story. Kate Wyler, the actress who played Kate Wyler in The Diplomat, is also not real.

However, The Diplomat’s creator, Debora Cahn revealed in a Netflix press release that she was inspired by the real-life stories she discovered while working on the TV series Homeland.

“When I was working on Homeland, we met with an incredible array of experts from the policy world, the military, the CIA, journalists, she said. “And we had a number of ambassadors come through. The stories they told were breathtaking.”

“They go to every war zone, every crisis zone that’s about to erupt into a war zone,” she continued. “The Foreign Service is the first in and the last out of every disaster in the world, and nobody knows who they are or what they do.”

Cahn then went on to discuss the unique relationship that Kate has with her husband and how they’ve both worked in the tense world of the Foreign Service for years.

“There are a lot of “tandem couples” in the Foreign Service,” she said. “They meet at work; they’re passionate about what they do, and become equally passionate about each other; and so they decide to spend their lives together. It’s romantic and exciting and intense. But ten, fifteen years later, you’re in a situation where the person you love most is also somebody you’re competing with all the time.”

What other works has Debora cahn produced?

The Diplomat fans will be unsurprised to find out that the creator of this thriller has worked on many political thrillers.

She worked for The West Wing from 2002-2006, which was her first TV writing job.

Cahn then spent seven years working on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off Private Practice between 2006 and 2013.

More recently, she served as a writer and producer on the later seasons of Showtime’s Homeland, an espionage thriller that ended in 2020 and provided Cahn with much of the inspiration to create The Diplomat.

Diplomat Available to stream Netflix will release the film on April 20th, 2023.

