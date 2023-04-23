This Scream Movie Earned The Most At The Box Office. (Despite Its Lowest Opening).

The first attempt at rebooting “Scream”, “Scream 4,” came in 2011, between the “Scream” original trilogy and 2020 reboot. The film featured an eclectic mix of actors, such as Neve Campbell and Courteney C. Cox. It also included newcomers Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, and David Arquette. The film failed to match the previous sequels’ high expectations, even though it more than doubled the original movie’s first weekend opening with an impressive $18,7 million. Scream 4 failed to break $100 million, despite three films earning well over $160 millions each globally.

That — in tandem with lukewarm reviews — is likely why it took so much time for the studio to bring the franchise back to the big screen with 2022’s “Scream” (or, as it’s retroactively known, “Scream 5”). After a decent $30 million opening, the film went on to make $137.7million in global earnings. This helped justify its existence as well as the revival of the series. It wouldn’t surprise us to hear about a new installment in the future, given how well it performed.