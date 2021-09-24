The Crown casts Khalid Abdalla as Princess Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed

The Crown casts Khalid Abdalla as Princess Diana's boyfriend Dodi Fayed
By Brandon Pitt
The peoples’ Princess, Diana, has had her last boyfriend cast in the newest series of The Crown.

Dodi Fayed is 42 and a film producer. She was born to Mohamed Fayed, a billionaire who used to own Harrods.

British actor Khalid Abdalla (39) has been cast as the role. He starred in 2007’s The Kite Runner.

Israeli actor Salim Dau, 70, will play Dodi’s father, Variety magazine reported.

Elizabeth Debicki (31-year-old Australian) will replace Emma Corrin, the British star of Netflix’s fifth series.

Both actors will portray the 1997 night when Dodi and Diana were killed in a Paris tunnel.



Khalid Abdalla will play Dodi Al Fayed in The Crown

They had stopped in Paris en route to London, after spending nine days on holiday together in the French and Italian Rivieras on the Al Fayed family yacht, the Jonikal.

Diana’s death posed some problems for the queen as she was criticised for the way she handled Diana’s death but she also had two grieving grandsons in young Prince William and Harry to consider.

Elizabeth Debick spoke about her casting, saying: “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Iconic actor and BAFTA winner Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman to play Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about joining the hit show, Imelda, 65, said she is “frightened” to take on the mammoth role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.



Dodi dated Diana for just over a month before their tragic death

Imelda said she has an “extra challenge” playing a recent role as it will be the freshest version in the audience’s mind.

The IT Crowd and Humans star Claudia Harrison will play Princess Anne in the fifth series

Theo Fraser Steele, who was in The Thick of It but also owns a London deli, will play Princess Anne’s husband Timothy Laurence.

The role of Prince Andrew will be played by James Murray, a 46-year-old British actor.

In the last two seasons of the show, Dominic West (51) will play Prince Charles, while Lesley Manville (65), will play Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister.



The Netflix show is set to show the tragic night Diana died

Jonathan Pryce has said he feels “confident” about “tackling the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip” or the Queen’s longest consort.

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, the Crown won Outstanding Drama Series. Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor were also winners. Gillian Anderson, Tobias Menzies and Tobias Menzies each received individual awards for their contributions to the show.

The Royal drama won the most awards, along with many wins in dramatic acting categories. Ted Lasso, a football comedy, also did well.

The series won over many major shows, including The Boys, Bridgerton. The Handmaid’s Tale. Lovecraft Country. This is Us. Netflix’s first Emmy nomination.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix

