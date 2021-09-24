Woman Gives Birth To Child Only To Know She Has Just Three Weeks More To Live

Karyn envisions a sparkling funeral full of fairy lights as a deadly disease makes its way through her body. This mother’s eyes are set on being the best mother possible before she says her last goodbyes to her fragile newborn.

A pregnant Karyn was rushed to hospital, with doctors performing an emergency C-section on the 38-year-old. But, the celebrations by the newly single mother for her daughter’s birth were cut short.

Karyn was held by a doctor who told her she needed to look for Billi’s guardian. She was diagnosed with Stage-4 breast cancer. The disease had spread to her entire body and she only had three weeks left.

Taking to GoFundMe to raise funds for the single mother, healthcare professional Camilla Chaplin dove deeper into the story. She explained that her client left the hospital after two weeks, even though doctors predicted she could not do so, expressing: “Karyn weaned herself off fentanyl and morphine so she could be…present with Billi who would spend…two months in hospital.”

Karyn chose to treat herself with chemotherapy and hormone blockers, along with complementary medicine, which the healthcare professional specializes in. Finally, the mother brought her baby girl home.

However, Chaplin has expressed concerns over what this may do to her client’s physical and emotional health. She said that it is difficult to be a single mother while fighting cancer.

While the mother has received significant support, the healthcare professional believes that she still needs to have a night nanny and additional money for her medical bills. GoFundMe has raised just $36,000 towards its $20,000 goal.

Karyn spoke about her battle with cancer and the challenges of being a single mother. The mother said she was in total shock and disbelief at the beautiful and then tragic news she had received.

However, she expressed, once she got to finally cradle her newborn and feel her baby’s skin on her skin, the reality of her mortal situation genuinely sunk in.

She said that she isn’t yet ready to make a decision about her funeral, but she imagines a fairy-lit celebration. Karyn’s thoughts appear more focused on living, stating that since her diagnosis, she has become more present, also expressing:

“I chose love and gratefulness and I have been using that throughout all of this since.”

The mother has opened up about her hope that Billi remembers her in a good light, wishing that she will be proud of her mother. With this newborn at 19 weeks, Karyn has truly beat medical prophecies.

