The clever face mask hack to stop it hurting when flying, according to travel experts

GOING on a long flight post-Covid isn’t much fun, with more checks and rules to follow.

A face mask is a difficult thing to do on a plane. However, one expert has provided a solution.

2 A travel expert has revealed how to get face masks to stop hurting during flights Credit: Alamy

While most airlines require passengers to wear face masks at all times, they can quickly become uncomfortable when wearing them for hours on end.

Immanuel Debeer is a travel expert who shares his top travel tips on his website Flight Hacks. He explained how to keep the masks from causing damage to your ears.

He said in the Instagram video: “This mask hack will save your ears when flying. Watch and learn.”

The trick is to wear large over-ear headphones, and putting the mask straps over the ears of the device, rather than your own ears.

The mask will stay on your head, but not dig into your skull.

Social media users praised the clever idea, with one person saying: “This is so handy.”

Another person agreed: “Definitely the best way to cut noise and wear a mask at the same time!”

A dentist has shared how to make surgical helmets more protected against Covid. This involves folding the mask in half and knotting one side.

A mum shared her clever Covid mask trick to prevent her glasses from steaming.

2 He shared the headphone-mask hack on Instagram