Belle Collective Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Unlike other reality TV shows where different locations are featured every season, it was important to producers that “Belle Collective” took place in Jackson, Mississippi. “Jackson is live, thriving,” producer Carlos King said in an interview with OWN (via Clarion Ledger). “So, I’m happy to be able to redefine these stereotypes that people think Jackson, Mississippi, is. I think these women represent the new South.”

King said that the Black Lives Matter movement had a significant impact on the show. “As the owner of a Black production company, it’s my responsibility to shed light on these social issues that are facing our community,” He added. “We talk about the Confederate flag being lowered and put down and having a new flag and even white fragility. We’re going deep on this show.”

If “Belle Collective” comes back for a second season, we’re sure that social issues would continue to be a focus for the Belles, especially in light of the pandemic where unequal access to services and health care has been a major topic of concern across the country (via Forbes).