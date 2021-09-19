Belle Collective Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Belle Collective Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Belle Collective Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Unlike other reality TV shows where different locations are featured every season, it was important to producers that “Belle Collective” took place in Jackson, Mississippi. “Jackson is live, thriving,” producer Carlos King said in an interview with OWN (via Clarion Ledger). “So, I’m happy to be able to redefine these stereotypes that people think Jackson, Mississippi, is. I think these women represent the new South.”

King said that the Black Lives Matter movement had a significant impact on the show. “As the owner of a Black production company, it’s my responsibility to shed light on these social issues that are facing our community,” He added. “We talk about the Confederate flag being lowered and put down and having a new flag and even white fragility. We’re going deep on this show.”

If “Belle Collective” comes back for a second season, we’re sure that social issues would continue to be a focus for the Belles, especially in light of the pandemic where unequal access to services and health care has been a major topic of concern across the country (via Forbes).

Latest News

Previous articleThe clever face mask hack to stop it hurting when flying, according to travel experts
Next articleChris Hughton responds to Nottingham Forest exit claims after Middlesbrough pile on more misery

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder