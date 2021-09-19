Gordon Ramsay Begging David Beckham For $500,000 Loan Amid ‘Money Problems’?

Is Gordon Ramsay begging his pal David Beckham to bail him out of his current financial crisis? According to one tabloid, Victoria Beckham is urging her husband not to give Ramsay any money. Let’s take a look at the rumor.

‘Desperate Chef’ Gordon Ramsay In ‘Nightmare’ Financial Crisis?

Around this time last year, New Idea reported that Gordon Ramsay’s fortune was dwindling as COVID-19 struck the restaurant business. Ramsay reached out to David Beckham, his friend, during his time of distress. David would love to assist him, but Victoria, Ramsay’s wife, urges him not to.

An insider dished, “Gordon’s stretching his friendship after begging David for help,” adding, “I’m told the loan he asked for was at least six figures … possibly around $500,000.” The outlet suggested the Beckhams have their money problems at the moment, making them even less likely to hand anything out to Ramsay. The tipster spilled that there’s “no way [Victoria] wants David pouring their cash into Gordon’s sinking ship — nor does she want him to go guarantor on loan. It’s put David in a very tough spot.”

But the insider finally concedes that Victoria has never been fond of Ramsay. “It’s fair to say she’s never been a fan and thinks he’s a bad influence on David,” said the insider, “David used never to swear before he started hanging out with Gordon. She’s always been wary of Gordon.”

David Beckham ‘Torn Between’ His Wife And His Best Friend?

Gordon Ramsay wasn’t and isn’t currently in any financial crisis. While it’s true that the restaurant business took a hit from the pandemic, Ramsay’s $220 million net worth should have been more than a big enough cushion to soften the blow. Beyond being one of the world’s wealthiest chefs, his portfolio of reality shows should go to show that his bank account is well prepared to take a hit.

Furthermore, David and Ramsay have been close for years, but so have their families. We’re just not buying this idea that Victoria has always hated Ramsay. Ramsay spoke about their relationship’s importance to one another in 2017.

“Over the past ten years, we’ve naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work,” Ramsay thought about it. “But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other.” Besides, it’s been almost a year since this report was published. Since no credible outlet ever picked up the story, it’s obvious there was never any truth to it.

The Tabloid On The Beckhams

This is far from the first time we’ve busted New Idea for lying about the Beckham family. The tabloid claimed that Victoria was mad at her husband for teasing Kim Kardashian at a party earlier in the year. Then the tabloid reported Victoria was signing on for a second Spice World movie. Even the tabloid claimed that the Beckhams planned to have another child. New Idea has no insight into the Beckham family.