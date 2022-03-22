The Cause of Death for Moses J. Moseley, Walking Dead Actor, has been Revealed

His family always found the details surrounding Moses J. Moseley’s death suspicious. However, new evidence in his case confirms their suspicions that there is more to it. According to the death certificate, TMZThe immediate cause of the actor’s death is a “gunshot wound to the head” but the intent behind it — whether death by suicide, accident, homicide, or something else — is still not confirmed and unknown. His family claims that Moseley was kidnapped, and that he was murdered, rather than the suicide that authorities originally thought.

Teerea Kimbro, the beloved actor’s sister, revealed to TMZ that President Joe Biden wrote them a letter to express his support during this difficult time. “I know there are few words I can share that will ease the pain of losing a loved one,”He wrote. “Though the grieving process never quite ends, I promise you the day will come when the memory of Moses will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye.”

According to IMDBMoseley has appeared in many films and projects, including “Queen of South,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”Interview with We Are Indie Horror, the actor said acting first started off as an idea. “It was something always in the back of my head, but never something that I actively wanted to pursue,”He thought about it. “It found me more or less.”