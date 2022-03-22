David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

David Spade has his first standup special for Netflix.

In Nothing PersonalFrom his disgust for crabs to his unique approach of turning the tables, he has shared his dislike.

Spade is an expert on down drugs and demonstrates that Netflix has no limits when it comes to topics. The special was shot at the Pantages Theater, Minneapolis.



Spade, Alex Murray, John Irwin and Marc Gurvitz serve as executive producers. Ryan Polito directed the special.

Spade will be retiring as guest host after a successful run Bachelor In Paradise. He was recently featured in the Netflix original comedy The Wrong MissyThis was the No. 1 movie on the platform in the days following its 2020 release and was the eighth most-watched original movie in the company’s history. On Netflix, he can also be seen in the original comedy Father of the Year. It is the top-streamed film globally.Do-Over, opposite Adam Sandler and Paula Patton, which was one of the streamer’s biggest original film releases.

WhileNothing Personal is Spade’s first Netflix comedy special, he has had several standup comedy specials, most recently on Comedy Central with David Spade: My Fake Troubles.