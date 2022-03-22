Popular Candy Company Announces Customizable “My Peeps”

Spring brings Peep sales. The company will be offering a wider range of marshmallows this year.

The brand has just announced My Peeps — an option for Peep fans to design their own Peeps.

You can personalize the marshmallow chicks to taste and look exactly how you like them. This includes a choice of colors — yellow, pink, or blue — chocolate dips, and toppings.

You can choose from a variety of chocolates: a milk, dark or white chocolate dip, which will sit on top of the chick’s bottom half, as well as round confetti sprinkles or nonpareil sprinkles.

You can now order personalized orders in boxes of six chicks starting at $29.95. peepsandcompany.comWhile supplies last