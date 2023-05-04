The cast of Tale Of The Nine Tailed, 1938 featuring Lee Dong Wook (Lee Dong Wook) and Kim Bum

The cast of Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938 has created a buzz among fans.

K-drama heartthrob Lee Dong Wook’s Tale Of The Nine Tailed season 1 aired in 2020. It had 16 episodes and ended with a positive note. The second season of this drama features some of the original cast, including Ryu Kyung Soo and Itaewon class star Kim So Yeon.

Meet Tale Of The Nine Tailed Cast

The cast for Tale Of The Nine Tailed, 1938 includes many of the biggest K-drama celebrities of all time. Below is the full cast.

Lee Dong Wook

K-drama’s forever crush Lee Dong Wook has been reigning in fan hearts for a decade with a plethora of charming roles. In Tale Of The Nine Tailed, Lee Dong Wook plays a thousand-year-old Gumiho aka fox god who is a former mountain spirit and guardian of Baekdudaegan.

Gumiho, who was reunited in Season 1 with his beloved, takes on a challenge to complete a mission. He must find the guardian stones and be back before the hour the tiger. He must complete his task by traveling to 1938, where he will meet Ryuhong Joo, the former fierce goddess.

Gumiho’s mission is not easy. Can he complete it without help? There will certainly be comic moments and thrilling thrills in the next season of the period drama. Nothing is going to be easy for Gumiho, the fox-god!

Kim Bum

Kim Bum’s Tale Of The Nine Tailed role provided him a breakthrough in his K-drama career and since then, there has been no looking back. He has won multiple awards for his roles in Law School, Ghost Doctor, Actor at Korea Drama Awards 2020, Top Excellence Award and others.

Kim Bum is returning to the new season of Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1937, playing the half-Gumiho deity Lee Rang.

Kim So Yeon

Kim So Yeon of The Penthouse fame has joined The Tale Of The Nine Tailed 38 where she plays fierce goddess Ryu Hi Joo. Ryu shares a relationship with Gumiho (the fox god) and they have a long history.

Speaking of her chemistry and Lee Dong Wook as a co-actor, So Yeon shared, “He was like a pillar on set. I was so happy to work together with him, and I was able to film enjoyably thanks to him.” She also talked about another co-star adding, “Actor Ryu Kyung Soo has a mature side, and I relied on him a lot because he is also great at acting. I learned a lot from the two actors, and I want to convey my gratitude.”

Ryu Kyung Soo

Age- 30

Itaewon Class – Jung_E

Ryukyung Soo is playing the part of Cheon Mo Young in Tale Of Nine Tailed, 1938. He The gulls: “They’re (Lee Dong Wook and Kim Si Yeon) both acting seniors to me, but I couldn’t have asked for more because they matched [my acting] so that I could act comfortably.”

Speaking of Kim Si Yeon on set, the actor also revealed, “She has incredible energy to the point that just exchanging [lines] With her, I was greatly helped in my performance. I even felt better thanks to her positive and friendly energy.”

Tale Of Nine Tailed 1938 will be released on May 6 at 9.20pm KST/8.20am ET on TVN and later fans can watch the drama on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles.

