Warren Zevon not inducted into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame despite 600k votes from fans

In February of this year, late rock icon Warren Zevon got his first Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod. However, the fan-voted 2023 vote was not enough to get him in.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has inducted a new group of music industry influencers. This is a milestone achievement that any musician worth his salt would strive to achieve. Kate Bush and George Michael are among the eclectic group of new inductees, which includes artists from other genres, such as Joni Mitchell, Al Green and Paul McCartney.

The number of Hall of Fame inductees each year is unfortunately limited. Fans of a particular musician have been complaining about the voting system, which has denied their idol entry into the Hall of Fame this time around.

Warren Zevon Fan Group Devastated by Hall of Fame Snub

While it’s not uncommon for music fans to set up and join social media groups dedicated to their favorite artists, Warren Zevon fans have taken their commitment to the next level.

Not only do Zevon’s fans have pages dedicated to the star, but there is a Facebook group with over 59,000 followers that exists for the sole purpose of trying to get the Werewolves Of London singer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Having strived to have him recognized for over six years, the group, which is aptly named ‘Induct Warren Zevon Into You can also find out more about the following: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’, was delighted when news broke in early February that Zevon had received his first-ever nomination.

The The new members were confirmed today, May 3, however, and it’s fair to say the Zevon massive were less than pleased to learn he had been snubbed.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a joke and should be boycotted”, bemoaned one disappointed fan. “Long Live The Music of Warren Zevon!”, she went on to add defiantly.

How does voting work?

Zevon’s fans were most upset that they tried to get as many votes as possible for him, but he ended up in the third position out of a long list of nominations.

Zevon scored over 630,000 fan votes. However, the winner of Hall of Fame 2023, George Michael, was the only one to actually make the list of Rock and Roll nominees. Over one million votes received The public.

The reason why Zevon’s votes from the public weren’t enough to secure him a spot is down to the fact that a panel made up of well-noted names and faces from the music industry also get the chance to have their say.

To determine the final list, each panelist receives 5 votes. Their choices are weighed along with the results of the public voting.

Blasting the public vs panel system, one fan wrote “So the fan votes don’t matter, apparently. Several inductees didn’t crack the top five fan votes. So disappointing!”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees 2023

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame saw Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin all awarded the Musical Excellence Award, while DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray picked up the Musical Influence Award. American-Turkish songwriter Don Cornelius also picked up the Ahmet Ertegun Award, a title given to non-performing members of the industry.

In the category of the celebrated Performer, 2023’s inductees were: