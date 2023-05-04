A Montana judge has rejected Rep. Zooey’s Zephyr’s attempt to return to the House

Zooey Zephyr was denied a court order that would allow her return to the House after being silenced for speaking out against the efforts of the state to restrict transgenders’ rights.

Zephyr (a Missoula Democrat) sued the State earlier this week, asking for an immediate release from a legislative ban which barred her access to the House Chamber. Zephyr, the first trans woman elected to state office, has been an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community.

She was exiled from Republican-controlled chamber last week after speaking against a ban on hormone treatments and surgical care for transgender minors. Her comments resulted in Republicans silencing her and prompted protests and arrests from supporters who chanted, “Let her speak!”

On Tuesday evening, the Montana Legislature adjourned its session. The last meeting was scheduled for Friday.

Zephyr, her girlfriend and their friend both claimed that they were the targets of “swat” attacks on Tuesday.

“Someone just attempted to SWAT me as well,” Zephyr wrote on her Twitter account Tuesday night. “I am fine. The police called me after a person reported an anonymous tip that targeted my Missoula home. They recognized it as a scam and realized the report was a hoax. Let me repeat myself. We will not back down. The fight for trans rights goes on.”

Erin Reed’s girlfriend, Erin Reed, is a transgender activist and journalist. She wrote Tuesday morning on Twitter: “Someone just tried to SWAT ME for my reporting of transgender events and legislation. It was a good thing that I worked closely with my local police department to prepare for this and it didn’t happen. “I will not stop fighting for my community, and I won’t be silent.”

The women both said that police contacted them prior to sending a response armed in response to the reports of danger.

“They didn’t have to come to bust my door down,” Reed told The Advocate Tuesday. They were on their route to perform a check-up, but called to let her know that they’d received a report that she was held as a hostage.

According to the women, “swat reports” were sent against Reed’s Maryland home and Zephyr’s Missoula residence.

Zephyr filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming that her First Amendment right and the rights of her 11000 constituents were violated when she was banned from the House. “I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard,” she posted on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Republican attorney general said the legal action was “political activism masquerading as a lawsuit.”

First District Court Judge Mike Menahan ruled late Tuesday that he lacked authority to overrule the Legislature’s decision to ban Zephyr from the House. Few hours later, lawmakers voted for adjournment of the current legislative session.