The BGT’s Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and their families are having a joint celebration ahead of the semi-finals.

AMANDA HOLDEN and Simon Cowell took advantage of the warm weather on the bank holiday and went out to lunch before semi-finals.

The Britain’s Got Talent judges were joined by their partners and children, including Simon and Lauren’s rarely-seen son Eric.

3 Amanda Holden enjoys family time with Simon Cowell

3 Amanda’s and Simon’s partner Lauren took a group selfie Credit: instagram

Amanda shared with her Instagram fans a photo from her Bank Holiday weekend.

The photo shows Simon standing in front of his son who is nine years old, and Amanda posing with her daughters Lexi, Hollie, wearing a yellow dress.

“@bgt family (we missed @aleshaofficial @brunotonioliofficial) hope you’re watching tonight it’s an unbelievable episode! She captioned her photo: “The ending is yet another TV moment.”

Simon welcomed his son Eric in 2014 with his fiancée Lauren.

In a conversation with the father, the mogul revealed that he was a “father” himself. Mirror: “Being a dad is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Every second with him is a joy.

“And then I’m thinking about the next steps. He’s going to be a teenager and those years ahead. I was able to have an incredible experience throughout those years.

“And I was thinking prob­­ably because of that, I’d like to do it again.

“I am 64 this year and Eric’s nine this year.

“And when I’m playing football with him, it’s like, my God, I have to get fit just to play with him. “I mean it in a good way, but I think his energy is unmatched.

“Will it happen? I don’t know but would I love another kid? Yeah.”