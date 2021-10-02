The best and worst TV shows made movies

Movies used to turn into TV shows — not the other way around.

Like hand-me-downs passed to a kid sister, Hollywood routinely sent its castoffs to the small screen. “Peyton Place” (1957) the movie became “Peyton Place”(1964) The TV soap opera. “The Odd Couple”(1968) The hit film that made it big was “The Odd Couple”(1970) TV sitcom. “Planet of the Apes”(1968) The movie was made. “Planet of the Apes”(1974). The cheesy sci fi series.

There was no question, then, which was the prestige medium — and which was the poor relation, imitating its betters. TV was the little league.

It’s Hollywood’s turn today to catch up. Where TV used to borrow from movies, now much of the traffic seems to be going in the opposite direction.

Here’s an example: “The Many Saints of Newark,” opening in theaters Friday (also streaming on HBO Max). Will it create anything like the buzz of the “Sopranos”It is a TV series. Its creators have no other choice but to hope.

Similar, “Downton Abbey”(2019) “Sex and the City”(2008) “The Honeymooners”(2005) “The X-Files”(1998) “Miami Vice”(2006) “Baywatch” (2017), and so on, are clearly shining in the reflected glory of the shows they’re named for.

Sometimes, a movie like “Downton Abbey” will capitalize on a trend when it’s hot: hitting theaters while the show is on, or soon after, with the original actors and production team.

You might also like these films “Charlie’s Angels”(2019) “Mission: Impossible” series, are reboots: taking advantage of a familiar brand name to relaunch with a new cast and a new look. Then there are special cases such as “Serenity”Based on the cult TV show “Firefly” (2002) — a victim of early cancellation — that attempt to satisfy the longing of fans for closure.

“The Many Saints of Newark”Another unusual case. It is not a continuation, but it is an unusual case. “prequel.” Not the original cast (the film takes place decades earlier than the series) but much of the original creative team, and a special fillip for fans: teen-age Michael Gandolfini playing the role originally played by his father, the late James Gandolfini.

Will the public take notice? One thing is certain: translating TV into movies is high-risk and high-reward business. It is as easy as getting a familiar property wrong. It’s as easy to count on audience recognition of a name like “McHale’s Navy”(1997) Interest

Movies based on TV shows are now a common feature. These are our top hits and misses. The bullseyes are the first.

2021 – ‘Many Saints of Newark”

Bada bing! The new “prequel”You are a successful, self-contained individual who scores high “Sopranos”Tony, a 1960s Newark kid, is the appetizer. It helps that the film has a pedigree — written and produced by series creator David Chase, with young Michael Gandolfini taking on his late father’s role.

“Serenity” (2005)

Joss Whedon’s sci-fi Western is still a hit “Firefly” (2002) was quashed by Fox mid-run, the DVD sales were strong — so strong what Universal gave Whedon the opportunity to tie up the loose ends in a feature film. There were many loose ends. The team managed to create a cohesive two-hour movie that delighted fans without being too overwhelming for new viewers. It didn’t quite have the loose, quirky quality of the show — but why ask for the moon when you have the stars? Mission accomplished!

“The Fugitive” (1993).

Good premise. “Les Misérables” — wrongly-accused man pursued by relentless detective — is recast with superior performers. Nobody was imagining Tommy Lee Jones or Harrison Ford in the lead roles, and instead wishing they could be watching Barry Morse or David Janssen in the original 1960s series. It’s amazing to think about how many people are even aware of this. RememberAre you looking for the original 1960s TV series?

“The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995).

TV’s corniest show, rebooted for the 1990s? It shouldn’t have been. But the filmmakers had a wicked plan: put the super-square Bradys InThe Nineties, keeping their goofiness intact. Let the feathers fly! The resulting meta-comedy was both a comment on, and a surprisingly affectionate tribute to, a show many people won’t admit to watching. It was true. You are sure of it.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Who said there were no second chances? After Hollywood succumbed to Trekkie pressure for decades and brought Captain Kirk to life on the big screen, “Star Trek: The Motion Picture”(1979) It was a failure. However, Nicholas Meyer, the director of the company, took over. “Wrath of Khan,” everyone loosened up and the results were — well, stellar.

Let’s move on to the lemons.

“Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983)

This movie is submitted for your approval. It had everything going for them, from top directors such as Steven Spielberg and John Landis, great actors like Scatman Crothers and Kevin McCarthy, to the unparalleled pedigree Rod Serling’s 1959 sci-fi series. The “Twilight Zone”The twist It all went horribly wrong — from the mawkishness of Spielberg’s segment, to the horrible real-life helicopter accident in Landis’ segment that decapitated actor Vic Morrow. Dante’s ‘”It’s a Good Life” segment probably came off best.

“Mr. “Mr.

Two hours of flatulence jokes — by way of the British TV show that, like the film, starred Rowan Atkinson. This is from the culture that gave Shakespeare his name.

‘Pennies from Heaven (1981).

It started as a BBC series. Bob Hoskins was a 1930s sheet music salesman, transported out of real life and into the romantic world of the songs he sells. But the film version, starring Steve Martin, “real”Life is a series of Edward Hopper-styled, darkly evocative landscapes. Which is to say, real life is now as unreal as the musical numbers that Martin (uneasily) dances in. What’s the point? Christopher Walken’s striptease is the film’s highlight moment.

“The Flintstones” (1994).

John Goodman portrays Fred Flintstone. It was obvious. Was there any other reason than to see the live-action 1960s cartoon in action? You had to see the sequel in 2000 for this reason. “The Flintstones: Viva Rock Vegas.”This one wasn’t even! HaveJohn Goodman.

‘Lost in Space’ (1996)

Meet the Robinsons — the first dysfunctional family in space. The 1960s’ adorably shabby space fantasy didn’t have to be recreated. But we could have told you adding ’90s attitude wouldn’t help. Netflix has since taken this property full circle, back to TV.