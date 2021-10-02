Political pressure on AMPTP to make fair deals

The AMPTP is under increasing pressure to reach a fair agreement with IATSE. More than 200 Democratic lawmakers from both the federal and state levels have written to Carol Lombardini in the last two days, urging her not to strike a deal with IATSE and to bargain fairly. The union’s members began voting for strike authorization on Friday, and results will be announced Monday.

Fifty California state senators and Assembly members, including the legislature’s top leaders, sent Lombardini a letter today urging the AMPTP to negotiate “collaboratively and in good faith”The union. State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Speaker Anthony Rendon are the signers. Assembly Labor Committee Chair Ash Kalra and Senate Labor Committee Chair Dave Cortese are also signed. Sen. Maria Elena Durazo is an Assembly Member.

“AMPTP’s unwillingness to reasonably or responsibly respond to these and other important issues has reportedly created a deadlock and compelled IATSE to call a nationwide strike authorization vote on October 1, 2021,”The legislators wrote the following letter (read it here and below). “A strike would dramatically disrupt the industry, the economy, and the communities we represent. We are hopeful that both sides can negotiate in good faith and reach a consensus agreement, which necessitates both parties continuing to participate in ongoing negotiations.”

“The key issues in this negotiation, as we’ve come to understand them, are about worker dignity and basic human necessities. We are unified in our belief in the importance of living wages, sustainable benefits, and reasonable rest periods between shifts and during the workday,”The letter states. “We ask that the AMPTP negotiate collaboratively with these workers to reach a fair contract and address the basic human needs that will allow them to do their jobs safely and with dignity.”

The letter was signed by senators Atkins, Allen, Becker, Caballero, Cortese, Durazo, L. Gonzalez, Hertzberg, Hueso, Laird, Leyva, Min, Newman, Portantino, Rubio, Skinner, Stern, Umberg, and Wiener; and by Assembly Members Rendon, Aguiar Curry, Bennett, Berman, Bloom, Boerner Horvath, Bonta, Burke, Calderon, Carrillo, Cervantes, Chiu, Friedman, C Garcia, Gabriel, Gonzalez, Irwin, Jones-Sawyer, Kalra, Lee, Levine, McCarty, Nazarian, O’Donnell, Quirk-Silva, L Rivas, R Rivas, Rubio, Santiago, Ward and Wicks.

The letter they sent is identical to the one Lombardini received earlier today from 33 New York state legislators and includes identical passages about Lombardini. “AMPTP’s unwillingness to reasonably or responsibly respond to these and other important issues has reportedly created a deadlock. …”(Read the whole letter. Here(.)

Lombardini received a nearly identical letter on Thursday from more than 100 Democrats of the U.S. Senate & U.S. House of Representatives. Lombardini has not received a response from the AMPTP.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.MA), posted her own video today in support of IATSE.

This is the California legislature’s letter to you today

Dear Ms. Lombardini:

California has the largest entertainment industry in the country. California is home to some of the most impressive productions in the world. The Legislature has done a lot to encourage people to return to work. Our state’s investment helped to revive this industry and we are happy to see that production is booming.

We urge you to negotiate fair successor agreements with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

The men and women of IATSE, including production and department coordinators, writers’ assistants, cinematographers, costumers, grips, script supervisors, technicians, designers, and other essential below-the-line employees, are the backbone of this industry. Their dedication, hard work and skill help to create Hollywood’s magic.

For the past year, these workers risked their safety and health to keep the television and motion pictures industries intact. The essential role of these workers in the creative process has allowed production to return to pre-pandemic levels. You and your colleagues are helping to heal this nation through the entertainment you produce.

We believe that the main issues in this negotiation concern worker dignity as well as basic human necessities. We share a common belief in the importance and benefits of living wages, sustainable and fair rest periods, as well as the need for reasonable work hours between shifts.

AMPTP’s unwillingness to reasonably or responsibly respond to these and other important issues has reportedly created a deadlock and compelled IATSE to call a nationwide strike authorization vote on October 1, 2021. Strikes would have a devastating impact on the industry, economy, and communities that we represent. We believe that both sides will negotiate in good faith to reach a consensus, which requires both parties to continue participating in ongoing negotiations.

The entertainment industry’s strong labor-management partnership has been critical to its success. The unique COVID safety protocols, which were agreed to by all unions and employers and implemented in 2020, have been a key element of the industry’s ability to respond to difficult issues. We call on the AMPTP and other unions to acknowledge the sacrifices workers make in this industry and to negotiate in good will to reach a fair contract. This contract should address core issues like safety, health, work hours and fair pay.

The hardworking crew behind every film and television series is the key to success. Let’s work together to keep this industry thriving and ensure fair treatment for our skilled craftspeople and crew.

cc. Melissa Patack, Vice President, State Government Affairs, Motion Picture Association

California IATSE Council