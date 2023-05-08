The beautiful English Riviera with its golden sands is just three hours away from London

THIS is the surprisingly gorgeous seaside town only three hours from London, and a round trip ticket will cost you less than £50.

Brits looking for sun-soaked destinations within their budget are on the lookout as summer approaches. This Devon beach could be just what they’re after.

Paignton has beautiful beaches and historical sites are only a stone’s throw away.

The stunning views of the seashore are often referred to as “the UK Riviera”. Golden sand beaches with shops scattered along the coast offer a beautiful view.

Paignton Sands was awarded the UK Seaside Award for its family-friendly beaches and fun activities for children of all ages in 2018.

Broadsands looks straight out of an advertisement, and one guest commented that it was a beautiful beach.

It was said that the beach has a beautiful landscape, and you can see the steam train passing by many times each day.

There are toilets, a picnic area and several ice cream shops and food outlets.

Fairy Cove is a small cove with a spectacular view of Roundham Gardens.

The visitor commented: “It has a great swimming area, little wind and shade on the cliffs for when it gets too hot.

The kids will love the rock pools when the tide is out. You can also walk around the cliff. It is such a lovely and safe cove!

The town also has an amusement park on the Paignton Pier, if you happen to have a bad day.

Splashdown Quay West is the UK’s biggest outdoor waterpark.

The park also has a café, ice cream and plenty of fun for everyone involved.

A parent commented: “The children loved this place, and the 3-hour pass allowed them to enjoy all the slides several times.”

The food is filling, and it’s not too expensive. This is great news for people who are struggling to pay the high cost of living.

Paignton’s beautiful theatre hosts new performances each season.

The Palace Theatre has a café-bar and events space and is only a short walk away from bus and rail stations.

