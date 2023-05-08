Janelle Brown of Sister Wives looks tired in a makeup-free photo after a brutal workout during her weight loss transformation

Janelle brown, from SISTER WIFES, looked exhausted and a little dehydrated in her makeup-free selfie after a tough workout as she continues to lose weight.

On Sunday, the TV personality posted a selfie of herself after completing a workout to Instagram Stories.

5 Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown looked exhausted after an intense workout in a selfie without makeup /janellebrown117

5 Janelle shared with her fans the weight loss transformation she has undergone on Instagram /Janelle Brown

Janelle (54), captioned her photo with: “Workouts slayed!” I’m off now to spend some time with my family.”

Sister Wives actress, Alicia Vikander, smiled widely in this photo as she posed against the brick exterior of her house.

The blue headband on her light-blonde hair read “Therapy In Session.”

Janelle’s face was slimmer in a recent social media post.

The TLC star took to her Instagram Stories and filmed herself promoting a weight loss supplement.

Janelle appeared in the short clips wearing a burnt orange shirt with short sleeves and minimal makeup. She addressed her one million followers.

She said that the weight-loss products were a game changer for her.

Janelle stated: “There will be tremendous benefits, particularly if you fast now.”

She continued, “Most people will lose six pounds. I lost a lot of inches. You just feel great, it’s hard to beat.”

Janelle told her fans, “So come on guys, be brave. Jump in. Give it a shot. You won’t regret.”

It’s not going to come back. Well, it’ll be a little bit, when you start eating again and adding food to your body, but you can keep the weight off. And many people are still losing it after surgery if their diet is smart.

SHEDDING WEIGHT

Back in November 2022, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that Janelle dropped to half her former size.

An insider revealed: “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She doesn’t look the same. She is half her size.

Her numbers have changed completely. “She has to have lost 100 lbs.”

Fans have speculated that Janelle’s weight loss journey came after her relationship breakdown with her ex-husband Kody Brown, 54.

Last year, The U.S. Sun exclusively reported that Janelle and Kody had separated after 29 years of marriage.

Christine Brown, 50, and Meri Brown, 52, were former sister wives, along with Janelle, who were all previously married to Kody.

With Janelle and Meri leaving the marriage last year and Christine calling it quits in 2021, Kody is down to one wife, Robyn, 44.

Happy Endings

In March of this year, Janelle posted a photo collage on Instagram.

The video features Janelle setting a number of different images to I’m In Love, sung by Doris Day.

It began with Janelle taking a selfie while holding a Plexus.

As she walked, the woman wore an informal navy-plaid shirt with her bangs sideswept and hair tied behind.

She then shared a picture of her holding an “intelligent snack” made by the same company.

Janelle is wearing a pair of skinny blue jeans to capture the moment.

She looked glam and put-together for the shot, as she smiled in happiness and excitement while holding co-star Christine’s daughter Mykelti’s twin sons, Archer and Ace.

5 Janelle is still working towards her weight loss goal and has been promoting supplements to help with this. /janellebrown117

5 The U.S. Sun received a report from a source stating that Janelle ‘has lost ten pounds’, and that “she doesn’t look the same”.